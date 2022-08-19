Shahbaz Gill discharged from PIMS into Islamabad Police Custody.

Pakistani need to take this Islamabad Torture story to world media Balloon this shiat up



Enough of this , let criminals in Islamabad roam free , they can torture anyone or hit citizens with tear gas or other weaponry



This story needs to Baloon up , this Police Tortures and violates various International conventions against torture



There is a fundamental fault in Islamabad

Instead of being the center of Islamic study Islamabad is now associated with Torture and beatup of Pakistan on May 25th



People who should salute Civilians they don't because they feel superior to Citizens of Pakistan

The same people have no shame to fly overseas and salute some low rank Cadets



Mean while Police is committing Torture and unknown people are kidnapping people at night



All the posh people have 20-30 Crore Rupee Villas in Posh Islamabad Areas

No Pakistani with average living can afford even 10 Lakh Property

I could not find a single property in Islamabad below 15-40 Crore Rupee





Shabaz Sharif Family and Police are commiting Torture against People of Pakistan