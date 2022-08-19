What's new

Shahbaz Gill discharged from PIMS into Islamabad Police Custody.

Pakistani need to take this Islamabad Torture story to world media Balloon this shiat up

Enough of this , let criminals in Islamabad roam free , they can torture anyone or hit citizens with tear gas or other weaponry

This story needs to Baloon up , this Police Tortures and violates various International conventions against torture

There is a fundamental fault in Islamabad
Instead of being the center of Islamic study Islamabad is now associated with Torture and beatup of Pakistan on May 25th

People who should salute Civilians they don't because they feel superior to Citizens of Pakistan
The same people have no shame to fly overseas and salute some low rank Cadets

Mean while Police is committing Torture and unknown people are kidnapping people at night

All the posh people have 20-30 Crore Rupee Villas in Posh Islamabad Areas
No Pakistani with average living can afford even 10 Lakh Property
I could not find a single property in Islamabad below 15-40 Crore Rupee


Shabaz Sharif Family and Police are commiting Torture against People of Pakistan
 
