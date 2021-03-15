Shahbaz gill assaulted by PMLN thugs.

Abdulrehman 2978
No doubt PMLN leadership ordered this assault. PMLN must be prosecuted under anti terrorism law
https://t.co/n9EOlVNg86
That's called proportion representation.Pakistan needs to revisit its polar violating system that is creating enmity among people.
Follow the Australian Model where you have "first preference" and "second preference" and you literally mark numbers 1, 2, 3 on the ballot papers going all the way to the end. That model prevents polarity and makes you study all options because all options are your options and all people are sharing what they would do for you - so you study them all to create a priority list and that prevents "with us" or "against us" (me vs others) thinking.
use of womens very brave pmln be it maryam nawaz, then maryam aurengzaib and now these women.Unfortunately these events are going to magnify, it will get worse as not everyone can accept a fraud, lying spaz who is selected and aided and abetted by the exposed establishment. I hope there's no blood shed in the ensuing anarchy caused by fraud
Here fake name and an Indian strikes again. Why are you hiding under a fake name and trying to malign politicians on this side of the border.Unfortunately these events are going to magnify, it will get worse as not everyone can accept a fraud, lying spaz who is selected and aided and abetted by the exposed establishment. I hope there's no blood shed in the ensuing anarchy caused by fraud
Taan e buddi nu agge keeta hoya.Use of women is very common in Pmln. They use their womens and all mens hide themselves.
Anarchy caused by Shri Nawaj? True that.I hope there's no blood shed in the ensuing anarchy caused by fraud
It's my real name, I'm glad you are ashamed to use your real name 'musas'Here fake name and an Indian strikes again. Why are you hiding under a fake name and trying to malign politicians on this side of the border.
Do you mean Godfather and Zardari Co?Unfortunately these events are going to magnify, it will get worse as not everyone can accept a fraud, lying spaz who is selected and aided and abetted by the exposed establishment. I hope there's no blood shed in the ensuing anarchy caused by fraud
He also went to LHC knowing very well of pre planned Khota Biryani attackShahbaz gill is one of my favorite people in PTI. He's the only one in PTI that replies to opposition in their Own language. He doesn't hesitate in criticising lifafas and opposition. One of the bravest people out there.