Shahbaz gill assaulted by PMLN thugs.

Abdulrehman 2978

Abdulrehman 2978

No doubt PMLN leadership ordered this assault. PMLN must be prosecuted under anti terrorism law


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1371384919373545472
‏واقعی کی مکمل ویڈیو اپ دیکھ سکتے ہیں شہباز گل بلکل پُرامن طریقے سے عدالت جارہے تھے ن لیگ کی قیادت کی طرف سے 3 لوگ نے حملہ کیا https://t.co/n9EOlVNg86‎
 
Last edited:
graphican

Pakistan needs to revisit its polar violating system that is creating enmity among people.

Follow the Australian Model where you have "first preference" and "second preference" and you literally mark numbers 1, 2, 3 on the ballot papers going all the way to the end. That model prevents polarity and makes you study all options because all options are your options and all people are sharing what they would do for you - so you study them all to create a priority list and that prevents "with us" or "against us" (me vs others) thinking.
 
Path-Finder

As it was prophesied, tooi party will be the mqm of punjab. the cancerous poojari or as i see them as poo stains in mian nawaj sharifs shalwar/patloon are going on that path of becoming terrorists. mian will try to seperate punjab and join it with indian punjab.

meanwhile peepee has already created sindudesh.

neither will succeed but the damage it will do is unimaginable.
 
crankthatskunk

graphican said:
Pakistan needs to revisit its polar violating system that is creating enmity among people.

Follow the Australian Model where you have "first preference" and "second preference" and you literally mark numbers 1, 2, 3 on the ballot papers going all the way to the end. That model prevents polarity and makes you study all options because all options are your options and all people are sharing what they would do for you - so you study them all to create a priority list and that prevents "with us" or "against us" (me vs others) thinking.
That's called proportion representation.
My friend, if people cannot cast votes in its upper house properly, which is creme de la creme of the country , you expect general folks to understand very complex system, which is not fully understood people of the so-called first world!!
 
S

syedtalhamaududi

Unfortunately these events are going to magnify, it will get worse as not everyone can accept a fraud, lying spaz who is selected and aided and abetted by the exposed establishment. I hope there's no blood shed in the ensuing anarchy caused by fraud
 
AZ1

Use of women is very common in Pmln. They use their womens and all mens hide themselves.
syedtalhamaududi said:
Unfortunately these events are going to magnify, it will get worse as not everyone can accept a fraud, lying spaz who is selected and aided and abetted by the exposed establishment. I hope there's no blood shed in the ensuing anarchy caused by fraud
use of womens very brave pmln be it maryam nawaz, then maryam aurengzaib and now these women.
 
M

syedtalhamaududi said:
Unfortunately these events are going to magnify, it will get worse as not everyone can accept a fraud, lying spaz who is selected and aided and abetted by the exposed establishment. I hope there's no blood shed in the ensuing anarchy caused by fraud
Here fake name and an Indian strikes again. Why are you hiding under a fake name and trying to malign politicians on this side of the border.
 
Enigma SIG

AZ1 said:
Use of women is very common in Pmln. They use their womens and all mens hide themselves.
Taan e buddi nu agge keeta hoya.

Nawaz is sitting and enjoying in London while he gets his daughter dragged in the dirt for him back home.

Beghairti tera hi aasra.
syedtalhamaududi said:
I hope there's no blood shed in the ensuing anarchy caused by fraud
Anarchy caused by Shri Nawaj? True that.
 
Abdulrehman 2978

Shahbaz gill is one of my favorite people in PTI. He's the only one in PTI that replies to opposition in their Own language. He doesn't hesitate in criticising lifafas and opposition. One of the bravest people out there.
 
