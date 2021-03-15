Shahbaz gill assaulted by PMLN thugs.

Pakistan needs to revisit its polar violating system that is creating enmity among people.



Follow the Australian Model where you have "first preference" and "second preference" and you literally mark numbers 1, 2, 3 on the ballot papers going all the way to the end. That model prevents polarity and makes you study all options because all options are your options and all people are sharing what they would do for you - so you study them all to create a priority list and that prevents "with us" or "against us" (me vs others) thinking.