HIGHLIGHTS​

Shah Rukh Khan has tested positive for Covid-19.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee confirmed the news on Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan recently shared the teaser of his June 2023 release, Jawan.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will play the leads in Pathaan and Dunki.

Shah Rukh Khan tests Covid positive; Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweets 'get well' message Shah Rukh Khan has tested Covid positive. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wished the actor a speedy recovery.

Shah Rukh Khan has tested positive for Covid-19. The news comes after Mumbai sees a spike in Covid cases yet again. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee confirmed the news on Twitter and wished SRK a speedy recovery. Just two days back, the Bollywood superstar was trending for Jawan's announcement.