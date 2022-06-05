What's new

Shah Rukh Khan tests Covid positive; Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweets 'get well' message

what do you make of this news ?

  • lol

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • :(

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • don't care

    Votes: 1 100.0%
  • Total voters
    1
1654437873326.png


HIGHLIGHTS​

  • Shah Rukh Khan has tested positive for Covid-19.
  • West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee confirmed the news on Twitter.
  • Shah Rukh Khan recently shared the teaser of his June 2023 release, Jawan.
  • Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will play the leads in Pathaan and Dunki.

Shah Rukh Khan has tested positive for Covid-19. The news comes after Mumbai sees a spike in Covid cases yet again. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee confirmed the news on Twitter and wished SRK a speedy recovery. Just two days back, the Bollywood superstar was trending for Jawan's announcement.

www.indiatoday.in

Shah Rukh Khan tests Covid positive; Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweets 'get well' message

Shah Rukh Khan has tested Covid positive. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wished the actor a speedy recovery.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
 

