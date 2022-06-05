Shah Rukh Khan tests Covid positive; Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweets 'get well' message

HIGHLIGHTS
- Shah Rukh Khan has tested positive for Covid-19.
- West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee confirmed the news on Twitter.
- Shah Rukh Khan recently shared the teaser of his June 2023 release, Jawan.
- Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will play the leads in Pathaan and Dunki.
Shah Rukh Khan has tested positive for Covid-19. The news comes after Mumbai sees a spike in Covid cases yet again. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee confirmed the news on Twitter and wished SRK a speedy recovery. Just two days back, the Bollywood superstar was trending for Jawan's announcement.
