Shah Mehmood Qureshi's wife on FBR radar for tax evasion - Daily Times

According to sources, the wife of PTI senior lawmaker and former two-time foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is in difficulty after the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) fined her over a million rupees for tax evasion on Friday.Mahreen Qureshi was charged by the FBR with concealing her income after she purchased an Audi automobile but failed to report it on her tax forms.She bought the car in 2016 and got registered in her name with number plate AAC-058, said the sources.The sources further said