Shah Mehmood Qureshi on a new Diplomatic Mission to UAE, Iran and Turkey

Opinion & Discussion



Today, Shah Mehmood is in the UAE for urgent discussion on changing environment in the region. In coming days he would be visiting Tehran and Ankara after UAE.



There seems to be urgency shown by Pakistan after Biden's recent announcement to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

Pakistan is trying to muster support and also talk to the regional countries regarding the future of Afghanistan and who would be holding stakes in the new Afghanistan political setup.



With UAE other issue of "Normalisation of relation between Pakistan and India" would also be discussed. UAE has announced recently that it is facilitating "secret negotiations" between the two countries for last few months. Pakistan yet to accept or deny such back channels talks taking place with the help of UAE.



In Turkey, Shah Mehmood would hold important meetings regarding the impending conference on Afghanistan.

India has also been invited to the conference on the insistence of the USA. USA is determined to give India a role in Afghanistan after it's troops departure.



We have seen the murmurs by the Indian Generals regarding their "concerns on security situation in Afghanistan" after American troops departure.



India is concerned that it would gradually lose control it has exercised for over a decade in Afghanistan through his puppet Afghan politicians. Taliban are looking for the dissolution of the current power structure and imposition of a new arrangement in which they would hold major stakes in the power.



Taliban demands has alarm bells ringing in India. Any control by the Afghani Taliban of the Government in Afghanistan would means Indians should also pack their bags and go home. Their huge investment in Afghanistan's projects and their support for current corrupt corps of Afghanistan politicians is at risk.



Among this jostling of power share in Afghanistan , Pakistan is making its moves to garner support from like minded countries , so a united front can be presented on Afghan issues.



The other two important players off course are Russia and China. In my opinion the strategies are already formed by Pakistan with these two influential countries. Russian's foreign minister visit of Pakistan was in this connection.