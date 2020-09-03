Shadowban Test

What's new

Ich

Ich

Its just a test to prove if i am in a kind of shadowban in all "regular threads" at defence.pk

I answered on the thread "Iran supercomputers" but my post does not show up if i visit the thread without logging in. If i log in, then i can see my post. If not logged in, the post is not there. So for me it is a kind of twitter like shadowban and this thread is to show if there is prove or if there is a other problem.
 
Yes, its proved. I am in a kind of shadowban in all "regular threads" at defence.pk.

Wie erbärmlich.
 
Aha, and suddenly my posts in "regular threads" can seen again if not logged in. thx. ^^
 
Valar. said:

Why do my new comments take several minutes to be displayed?

Sorry for opening a new thread just for a question, so is any one else having this problem? When ever I post a new comment it takes 5-10 minutes for it to display if I'm visiting as a guest.
I and Others are having same problem too.
Oh thank you for your post! I was really disappointed to be forced to think that defence.pk would do that kind of twitter shit.

But now, after reading your post, the world is fine again and all my bad thoughts vanish :)
 
