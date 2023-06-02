What's new

'Shadow Governor' of the Banned TTP, Zhob Division, Sarbakuf Mohmand, was allegedly poisoned.

'Shadow Governor' of the Banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Zhob Division, Sarbakuf Mohmand, was allegedly poisoned.

Sarbakuf Mohmand was previously associated with Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a separate faction that had diverged from the TTP due to differences in the past. However, they had recently reunited with the main body of the TTP.

Sources have stated that Sarbakuf Mohmand is currently receiving treatment in Afghanistan. The exact details of the poisoning incident, including the motive and those responsible, have not been provided in the given information.

