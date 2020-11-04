What's new

Salza

Salza

Dec 20, 2014
Mumbai:
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami was arrested today in a two-year-old suicide case in which investigations were reopened recently, the Mumbai police said. Several Union Ministers are among those who have condemned the arrest as a reminder of the Emergency.

"Shades Of Emergency": Ministers On Journalist Arnab Goswami's Arrest

Republic TV's Arnab Goswami was arrested today in a two-year-old suicide case in which investigations were reopened recently, the Mumbai police said. Several Union Ministers are among those who have condemned the arrest as an attack on press freedom, with Information and Broadcasting Minister...
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

Aug 24, 2015
He is under custody because he refuse to pay for his studio's interior decoration and later the lady who did this work committed suicide by naming him back in 2018.
 
Baba_Yaga

Baba_Yaga

Mar 1, 2020
Personally, I'm pretty sure he's guilty but unfortunately, he's only being arrested due to political vendetta, not for the crime. Had he been on good terms with the party in power, he could do murder and get away with it. Sad state of affairs. If he's innocent, should produce a proof of payment of 5 crores, that sort of amount isn't paid in cash.
 
jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
Salza said:
"Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy. It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and WILL BE OPPOSED," tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah as reports emerged of Arnab Goswami's arrest.
Mr. Shah, you should also look your party's national government's recent censoring, arresting and shutting down of media agencies in Kashmir. Arnab is a right-wing, ultranationalist, anti-humanism troll, hence this sympathy from you.

What about the RSS which runs the central government through remote control ?
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

Jan 20, 2016
First sign that Indian establishment is divided/confused? Indian standing in world has taken absolute hammering for various reasons and this gutter rat has been mocked by international media on several occasions.
 
Meliodas

Meliodas

Mar 17, 2019
Atleast some reduction in Indian noise pollution. It's good that Maha govt has the guts to call on these manipulative bastards, unlike aisy governments of Pakistan that get bruised and cut by them everyday and every hour.
 
Patriot786b2

Patriot786b2

Apr 14, 2019
India is FULL of Lunatics mindsets infested virus through BJP party ! Good he was arrested, not good for anybody inside media transparency whatsoever!
 
