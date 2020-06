A few tips for tourists who want to visit Shabqadar



There is no hotel facility here, so either arrange to stay at a local person's house or visit all the places of Shabqadar in one day with the arrangement of overnight stay in Peshawar.

If you want to see the historic fort of Shabqadar, you will need permission from the FC Commandant Officer.

The Mohmand, Gigiani and Syed tribes live in this area, so pay special attention to the local traditions.

Be sure to have a local guide with you during your Shabqadar tour.

All the mobile communication networks work here so with 4G internet you can stay in touch with your loved ones all over the world.