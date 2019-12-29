Shabbar Zaidi's Letter to PM Imran Khan & Finance Minister

What are the budget proposals sent by former chairman FBR, Mr. Shabbar Zaidi to the government?Exclusive interview of Shabbar Zaidi with Shuja Qureshi only on Karobar TV!Good programme, I agree with most of his suggestion, though some I don't.1) I would have to disagree with him about closing shops at 6pm. 10pm should be fine, currently it helps in electricity consumption. We also have an issue of capacity payment so...2) Also when he presented the bill about 50,000Rs purchase should present NIC, he should have done that and should have gone for 500,000 Rs purchase. Imo, it would have resonated well with the people and would have a lesser resistance.3) Also, I disagree with his opinion on dual nationality. It will lower remittances, on top people who have the means will get out of the country without even looking, atleast dual nationals when they see junk in the west, the have the nostalgia to come back, setup here and start something. India lost 600,000 people in last 5 years, who threw their nationality and got foreign nationality. And usually these are either the wealthy people or the one's who are educated and cream of the lot( who later settle in foreign countries and get their citizenship)4) Implement trace and track. Also put 3000% tax on Alcoholic beverages, make it legal to consume even is the person is Muslim. No consumption of alcoholic beverages in public places. They can only buy it, if they want to consume do it in their own private spaces.