What's new

Shabaz Sharif endorsed Biden's statement about the threat to Pakistan's nuclear assets.

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
27,984
10
28,991
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan will ask international lenders for billions of dollars worth of new loans to rebuild the country after calamitous floods uprooted 33mn people and pushed its cash-strapped economy even closer to insolvency. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Islamabad was not trying to reschedule its external debt, worth about $130bn, but it did need “huge sums of money” for “mega undertakings” such as rebuilding roads, bridges and other infrastructure damaged or washed away in a deluge scientists have linked to climate change. “We are not asking for any kind of measure [such as] a rescheduling or a moratorium,” Sharif told the Financial Times. “We are asking for additional funds.” Pakistan’s leader would not be drawn on the exact amount his government was seeking, but repeated the $30bn estimate of the damage caused by the floods, the worst natural disaster in the country’s 75-year history. “There is a gap — and a very serious gap — which is widening by the day between our demands and what we have received,” Sharif said at his home in Lahore’s upscale Model Town neighbourhood. The prime minister also hinted that the failure of the international community to rally resources risked fuelling political instability in the nuclear-armed state, where populist opposition leader Imran Khan has been capitalising on widespread discontent.

Subscribe to read | Financial Times

News, analysis and comment from the Financial Times, the worldʼs leading global business publication
www.ft.com www.ft.com
 
TheDarkKnight

TheDarkKnight

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
1,834
3
2,836
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
@VCheng
Is he seriously trying to blackmail the intl (western) powers now? This is an extremely stupid play - the world can just ask to dispose of those assets (via UN and IAEA) if we admit ourselves we are not capable enough to stabilize and manage the country.

Here is title of the article:

Pakistan seeks billions in loans for ‘mega undertakings’ after floods​

 
E

epebble

FULL MEMBER
Sep 21, 2022
151
0
88
Country
United States
Location
United States
HAIDER said:
political instability in the nuclear-armed state
Click to expand...
Did he really utter those words? If so, it was not a smart choice. Don't know what his strategy is, but blackmail and threats with WMDs haven't borne fruits. If he said those words, some furious paddling underwater would have started in major world capitals. That would make Biden not a crazy uncle but an oracle.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
27,984
10
28,991
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Extremely irresponsible statement.
epebble said:
Did he really utter those words? If so, it was not a smart choice. Don't know what his strategy is, but blackmail and threats with WMDs haven't borne fruits. If he said those words, some furious paddling underwater would have started in major world capitals. That would make Biden not a crazy uncle but an oracle.
Click to expand...
He should be fired from his job right away. It's a NO go zone, national security issue. Now his statement is doubting Gen Bajwa's sincerity with national security. No doubt his blackmailing statement will stuck in his throat...
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

CrazyZ
Pakistan seeks billions of dollars in new loans after floods
Replies
7
Views
69
CrazyZ
CrazyZ
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz urges world to help Pakistan, unfreeze Afghan assets
Replies
0
Views
212
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Dalit
President Biden, don’t pass up the opportunity for a reset with Shahbaz Sharif’s Pakistan
2
Replies
21
Views
951
Clutch
Clutch
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan to demarche US envoy over Joe Biden's statement: FM Bilawal Bhutto
2 3
Replies
43
Views
655
HAIDER
HAIDER
Kingdom come
Imran Khan: ‘This government will push Pakistan to the brink’
Replies
0
Views
180
Kingdom come
Kingdom come

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom