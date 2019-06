Shab e Qader in Kashmir (IOK)

feel pity for these guys. may Allah have mercy on them. they have hopes from a nation which is corrupt to the core. my advise to kashmiris is to accept the reality. things are not going to change. pak cant win kashmir and UN is not going to do anything. then why they are wasting their lives for a lost cause? give up the gun and pick up the pen and work for your family.go abroad, settle in other countries if they can. india is no doubt a hell for the muslims but there is nothing anyone can do. this is a bitter reality.

Click to expand...