Finding a business model that can support the arts and cultural products should be a national priority. This is also key to our soft power (Bollywood has been a major part in how the world views India, despite all the news of what is happening in India)



K-pop is an example of a relatively recent industry that has totally transformed how people view South Korea.



At the very least, our industry should be producing the cartoons and shows our kids watch, so that we can teach them our culture and morals. If we don’t, we know they will watch whatever children’s programming is coming from abroad, especially India, and that can have long last effects on our culture and society.

