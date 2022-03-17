What's new

Sh Rasheed proposes PM Imran to impose Governor rule in Sindh

1647526195730.png

Amid high political temperature in the country, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Thursday that he has suggested Prime Minister Imran Khan to impose Governor rule in Sindh.
dunyanews.tv

Sh Rasheed proposes PM Imran to impose Governor Rule in Sindh
A list of some in the Sindh house.
List of the exstranged PTI MNAs;

  • Syed Basit Sultan Bukhari – NA-185 Muzaffargarh
  • Raja Riaz Ahmad – NA 110 FAISALABAD
  • Nawab Shair Wasair – NA 102 FAISALABAD
  • Noor Alam Khan – NA 27 PESHAWAR
  • Ahmed Hussain Deharr – NA 154 MULTAN
  • Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon – NA 159 MULTAN
  • Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Wattoo – NA 166 BAHAWALNAGAR
  • Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari – NA 195 RAJAN PUR
  • Khawja Sheraz Mehmood – NA 189 DG Khan
  • Ahmed Hussain Deharr – NA-154 Multan
  • Ramesh Kumar Vankwani
  • Nuzhat Pathan
 
Last edited:
SHEIKH RASHEED DEMANDS GOVERNOR’S RULE IN SINDH​


ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has advised Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday to impose governor’s rule in Sindh, ARY News reported.
I have conveyed my message to PM Imran Khan, he can impose the governor’s rule in Sindh, Sheikh Rasheed was quoted as saying in his media talk outside Bani Gala in Islamabad after meeting the premier.
Sheikh Rasheed said MNAs are being offered hefty money by the opposition ahead of voting on the no-confidence motion. Loyalties of lawmakers are being bought at Sindh House.

The interior minister said a large number of people will reach Islamabad’s D-Chowk to attend Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s public rally.
Read more: PTI MNAs hiding inside Sindh House appear before media
Earlier, a number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs hiding at Islamabad’s Sindh House appeared on the screen.
Talking to the media, PTI MNA, Raja Riaz, a member of Jahangir Tareen like-minded group said they have taken shelter at the Sindh House after the recent incident of Parliament Lodges.

Govt, opp agree to bring down political temperature

Amid the ongoing war of words between the government and Opposition over the no-confidence motion, the incumbent government and opposition parties have agreed over bringing down political temperature in wake of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Islamabad, ARY News reported, citing sources.
The meeting of OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers is being held on March 22-23 in Islamabad. Foreign ministers of 48 countries have confirmed their participation in the event.
Sources privy to the development told ARY News that joint opposition and government have agreed over bringing down political temperature till the OIC meeting.
arynews.tv

Sheikh Rasheed demands governor’s rule in Sindh

arynews.tv arynews.tv
 

