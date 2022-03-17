Sh Rasheed proposes PM Imran to impose Governor rule in Sindh Sh Rasheed proposes PM Imran to impose Governor Rule in Sindh

Syed Basit Sultan Bukhari – NA-185 Muzaffargarh

Raja Riaz Ahmad – NA 110 FAISALABAD

Nawab Shair Wasair – NA 102 FAISALABAD

Noor Alam Khan – NA 27 PESHAWAR

Ahmed Hussain Deharr – NA 154 MULTAN

Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon – NA 159 MULTAN

Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Wattoo – NA 166 BAHAWALNAGAR

Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari – NA 195 RAJAN PUR

Khawja Sheraz Mehmood – NA 189 DG Khan

Ramesh Kumar Vankwani

Nuzhat Pathan

Amid high political temperature in the country, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Thursday that he has suggested Prime Minister Imran Khan to impose Governor rule in Sindh.A list of some in the Sindh house.