SFJ message to sikh soldiers at Ladakh border: India is our enemy, do not fight for India against china, China is our friend, fight for China

As the Khalistan Independence movement is gaining momentum, calls are being raised to dissuade Sikh soldiers from helping the Indian cause at the borders.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1306633885187485696

The PLA has also been keen to keep the Sikh soldiers entertained by playing Punjabi songs on the loud speakers.
The Sikh and Chinese soldiers dancing together in the past. Imagine these soldiers turn against their Indian pay masters.

The Chinese are well aware of the skills of Sikh and Gurkha soldiers, a lot of work is in the pipe line regarding this. :pakistan: :china:
 
The Chinese really need to up their psych ops if they think playing Punjabi music will convert Sikh soldiers to support Khalistan or, rather absurdily, China.
 
