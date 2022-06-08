What's new

SFJ calls upon Indian Sikh soldiers to support Khalistan referendum - Radio Pakistan.

SFJ calls upon Indian Sikh soldiers to support Khalistan referendum

June 06, 2022
Sikhs for Justice has given a call to Indian Sikh soldiers, ahead of 38th years of Operation Bluestar, to stop performing their duties and defending Indian borders.
The group also urged the Sikh soldiers to fully support the Khalistan referendum to liberate Punjab from the Indian occupation.
SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, in his video message, to the serving Sikh soldiers called for Stop Defending Indian Borders Join Ardas At Sri Akal Takht Sahib to 'Liberate Punjab' from the Indian occupation through "Khalistan Referendum".
They were asked to leave Indian army units, reach Sri Akal
Takht sahib on 6th June to join Ardas for the announcement of Khalistan referendum, which was a voting date in Punjab.





https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1533858033150861312
 

