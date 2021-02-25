Sex-for-rent offered by landlords - BBC News

crankthatskunk
I just posted a thread, "Maid for Sale" pointing to the practices adopted in GCC.
But just to prove that GCC Arabs are not alone in criminal and unethical practices. It is common in human beings around the world.
Here is an older video from BBC, where people are offering rent free accommodation for sex.
Humans are scums. Given a chance, they would do the most despicable things.
