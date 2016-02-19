Sex Education by Altaf Bhai

Whatever, that his party gets elected in Karachi says that he has lot of following in Sindh
Shiv Sena clowns are also elected in Maharashtra. This is subcontinent. Nobody cares how big a clown you are.
Yes Shiv Sena has a following, I find it hard to comment on people who get elected and come to power. If people want MQM/Shiv Sena to rule them, then that is what they deserve.
Nobody is commenting on Shia Sena or MQM. Just saying. Clowns are elected in subcontinent. It is a norm.
yes, indeed---
ever heard of establishment---- there ain't any democracy---------there is always manipulation-------now plz dont come up with your civilised world rehtoric---There is a bigger thought process
, Koi aur leader aisi baat ker sakta hay, ya hota hay awami leader, c__ya qoom, c__ya leader....