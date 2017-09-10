Sevmash floats out nuclear attack submarine, Krasnoyarsk

4 x Yasen Class have been launched since 1993



whereas 5 x Astute Class for the Royal Navy have been launched in since 2001



also UK has 3 in service while Russia only 2 with 1 being handed over only in May 2021



Russian programme is too slow, commissioning and sea trials are taking forever



although build rate is OK-ish as soon as they are handed over its taking forever to get these actually on a combat patrol if ever



same goes for the SSBN programme



Vanguard Clas beating the Borei class programme by a good decade with 4 units a piece



added to that the poor state of the readiness and reliability of Russian submarines



UK has 1 x SSBN deployed 24/7 since 1969



and 6 of the 7 hunter killers deployed at once and the longest ever deployment HMS Trenchant which was 11 months at sea