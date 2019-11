LAHORE (Dunya News) – Smog has once again severely hit the provincial capital, Lahore, with Air Quality Index reaching 455, while threshold for hazardous level of air quality is 300.

According to AQI, Lahore has recorded an Air Quality Index of 455. Punjab Assembly at 731, Upper Mall at 647, Defence (DHA) at 401 and Garhi Shahu are being recorded in Air Quality Index at 457.

​

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Bazdar has directed all concerned departments to intensify their campaign against smog and take possible measures to tackle environmental pollution. Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court has sought a detailed response from the Punjab government on the petition against air pollution.