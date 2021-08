Rs133bn spent over 4 days of Eid

Several tourists looted at gunpoint in Swat in region's third such incident in less than a week Around 20 tourists travelling to Kalam from Lahore were stopped by armed men who entered their coaster and robbed them.

After the robbery was reported, police reached the area and started an investigation, he further shared.This is the third such incident reported in the Malakand division in less than a week. On August 6, 40 tourists were looted by armed men in two separate incidents in Kharkanai area of Lower Dir and Thana Bypass Road in Malakand.Taking notice of the two incidents, the KP chief minister had removed the district police officer in Lower Dir and the Malakand deputy commissioner for failing to control the worsening law and order situation.So far, police have failed to arrest the people behind the tourists' robbery incidents.As many as 720,000 vehicles entered the province for tourism over four days, the department said, citing calculations made by deputy commissioners."This means in Eid — four days average — Rs27.5bn has gone into economy of local areas (Galiyat, Kumrat, Chitral, Kaghan and Swat)," the department said.