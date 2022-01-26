What's new

Several soldiers martyred in attack on a checkpost in Kech, Balochistan.

This level of attack indicates the holes in our planning to tackle such attacks. We have good relation with Iran and Afghanistan and yet we continue to face large scale attack in Baluchistan. Some heads should roll and more action is needed.
 
This is extremely sad and depressing news

May Allah bless the deceased highest place in Jannat.

Foot Soldiers will remain Heroes.

Some parts of Baluchistan and Some parts of KP pisses me off beyond repair
 
Vapnope said:
This level of attack indicates the holes in our planning to tackle such attacks. We have good relation with Iran and Afghanistan and yet we continue to face large scale attack in Baluchistan. Some heads should roll and more action is needed.
We do not have good relations with Afghanistan.
 
Ever wonder why Niazi is always crying about aghwans but doesn't say anything about these Baloch terrorists?
Well here is your answer

Screenshot_20220126_122541.jpg


I'd do the same as terror suspects, says Imran Khan

FORMER cricket superstar Imran Khan yesterday gave his support to two terror suspects accused of encouraging guerrilla warfare in Pakistan.
