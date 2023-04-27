Several English cricketers, including international stars considering signing full-time contract with IPL quitting international cricket

IPL franchises ask 6 English players to quit international cricket, offer multi-million pound deal: Report The report, however, doesn't state which are the franchises that have approached and who are the players involved in the discussion.

Several English cricketers, including some international stars, are reportedly considering giving up their national contracts to take up full-time deals with Indian Premier League (IPL) teams.At least six English players have been approached by IPL franchise owners, who have asked whether they would be willing to accept a deal that would make an Indian team their main employer, rather than the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) or an English county, The Times reported citing sources.According to reports, the figures being discussed are approximately £5 million, which is equivalent to almost ₹51 crore. Livemint could not independently verify the claim.The prospect of 12-month franchise contracts, which would see elite players primarily contracted to their team and released for international duty, has sparked discussions among players' unions around the world. If such contracts were to become the norm, it would represent a significant departure from the current model, which sees players primarily contracted to their national team or domestic league.While it is not clear which IPL franchises have approached the English players, it is understood that owners of several teams are eager to secure the services of top players for their T20 leagues.In addition to the IPL, many franchises have branched out into other leagues around the world, including the Caribbean Premier League, South Africa T20 and the Global T20 League in the UAE. There is also an ambitious new T20 league set to launch in Saudi Arabia, which could attract investment from IPL franchises.According to The Times, contract offers could be made to the English players as early as the end of 2023. It remains to be seen how many players will take up the offers, but it is clear that the prospect of lucrative deals with IPL franchises is a tantalising one for many cricketers.The potential implications of such a move are significant, not just for English cricket, but for the sport as a whole. If more players were to follow suit and sign 12-month franchise contracts, it could lead to a situation where international cricket becomes devalued, with players prioritising T20 leagues over representing their country.