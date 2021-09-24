What's new

Several Economic Cooperation Committees Established Between Afghanistan and Iran

1637409217339.png

The Ministry of Finance announced that Afghanistan and Iran have established several joint committees in the fields of economy, agriculture, railway, trade and investment.

The joint committee was set up during a meeting between Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s special envoy to Afghanistan, and representatives of the Islamic Emirate.

Introducing representatives of the two sides to export flour and oil to Afghanistan, launching technical research on the Khaf-Herat railway project, establishing an Afghanistan-Iran-China tripartite committee to build and finance the Herat-Mazar and Wakhan-Kashgar railways, joint venture In the field of agriculture, the establishment of a joint chamber of commerce between Afghanistan and Iran, ease of obtaining visas for businessmen of the two countries, solving fuel problems for businessmen, increasing the capacity of industrial estates and facilitating the transit of Afghan exports by Iran, were among the cases that the bilateral committee agreed on it.

“Most of our trade problems were in Iran,” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, a spokesman for the Ministry of Finance. The goods purchased by our traders from Iran were not processed on time and the visa period was very long.

Working committees have started functioning in the sectors of trade, investment, mining, customs, banking and cultural.

wadsam.com

Several Economic Cooperation Committees Established Between Afghanistan and Iran - Wadsam

The Ministry of Finance announced that Afghanistan and Iran have established several joint committees in the fields of economy, agriculture, railway, trade and investment. The joint committee was set up
wadsam.com
en.mehrnews.com

Need for stability and security in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran's special envoy for Afghanistan, traveled to Kabul last week to meet with Taliban officials. This is the first visit by an Iranian official to Afghanistan since the fall of the previous government.
en.mehrnews.com
 
Iran is the only lifeline at this stage as it is providing essential food, medical services and almost all the fuel via Herat crossing. It is also the main refugee route for the thousands of Afghans fleeing. Iranian soft power will help moderate and stabilize Afghanistan and check US proxy ISIS-K and alCIAda.
 
