What's new

Seven-year-old boy charged with rape in New York, report says

B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
23,338
-38
54,858
Country
China
Location
China
www.independent.co.uk

Seven-year-old boy charged with rape, report says

Under current state law children aged seven and over can be arrested as juvenile delinquents
www.independent.co.uk www.independent.co.uk


A seven-year-old boy in New York has been charged with rape, according to a report.

State police confirmed the unidentified child in Brasher Falls was charged with third-degree rape on 23 March, WWNY reported.

The alleged incident was said to have been reported on Thanksgiving and the child was said to have been cited and released. The case will reportedly be handled in Family Court.


The boy appears to be being charged as a juvenile delinquent, a New York City attorney, who is with a group that handles youth defense cases, told the station.


“Instinctually, it shouldn’t happen that a seven year old - I don’t think you even could really realise what you’re doing at seven years old. So I think it’s absurd to charge a seven year old with rape,” said Anthony Martone, Queens Defenders, felony youth defense unit director.


He added: “They’d have to prove he actually physically committed this act, which to me it almost seems to be an impossibility.”

Currently, under New York state law, children aged seven and over can be arrested and prosecuted as juvenile delinquents, the outlet noted.

A bill pending in Albany would increase the minimum age for being charged as a juvenile delinquent to 12-years-old.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

D
Gujarat 2002: Judges legitimized Hindu supremacy instead of dispensing justice
Replies
0
Views
219
Drizzt
D
scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
4
Views
1K
Globenim
G
Laozi
Why a Whole Community in Pakistan Is Going Missing
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
121
Views
5K
gutto786
gutto786
MultaniGuy
Fareed Zakaria is anti-Pakistani
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
2K
truthseer
truthseer
S
HOME TRUTHS
Replies
0
Views
769
Shahzaz ud din
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom