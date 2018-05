Seven types of people in Pakistan who hate Malala Yousufzai

Malala speaks for education as a fundamental right of all

RELATED NEWS

TOP STORIES

CARTOONSMORE

Maxim

NO RESCUER

COLUMNSMORE

EDITORIALSMORE

LETTERSMORE

TODAY'S POPULAR

WAQT TV LIVE

E-PAPER - NAWAIWAQT

POLLMORE

CONTACT DETAILS