MBAs And BTechs Clean Drains To Qualify As Sweepers In Uttar Pradesh: Report

Minimum qualification for the job is the ability to read and write in Hindi.

Earlier this year, 17,000 people including those with MBA, BSc and BTech degrees, applied for 114 posts of safai karmachari in Amroha district for a pay of ₹17,000 a month. In Bhatinda, the majority of 8,500 applications for 19 posts of a Class IV position, came from people with Mphils, MSc, and BTech degrees.

Last December, the Uttar Pradesh government issued orders to appoint some 35,700 employees on contract for cleaning jobs in municipalities, with an aim to finish hiring in 50 days. Among those who applied were MBAs, BTechs and PhDs.

Those who sought this job included LLBs, PhDs, MBAs and BTechs.

In India, unemployment is so high that highly educated people seek low-level jobs.

Graduates, post graduates and even Phd holders are among the 23 lakh applicants vying for the post of a peon in Uttar Pradesh government secretariat.

more than 150,000 applications sent in by graduates and 24,969 by postgraduates. There were also more than 250 doctorates among the applicants, officials said.