Seven officials suspended as govt forms committee to probe power breakdown

IceCold said: What the **** is suspension? When you get your salary and every other perks. They should be terminated with immediate effect. Click to expand...

1.) They are suspended till the conclusion of the full inquiry. Whoever is found guilty will then be axed.2.) It's Pakistan --- so in one month, this entire episode will become a mystery and these suspended folks will likely be back at their jobs.3.) There should be serious jail time for such dereliction of duty. Phir he log seeday hon gay.Also, what these cogs in the system see is powerful super-corrupt people roaming free, whether in the country or in the UK. Why should these poor govt employees be punished without punishing the big fish whose nepotism and incompetence has caused the destruction of all institutions?!