Seven officials suspended as govt forms committee to probe power breakdown

Morpheus

Morpheus

Mar 5, 2017
Seven officials suspended as govt forms committee to probe power breakdown
Anjum Wahab On Jan 10, 2021


ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Sunday formed a committee to probe into the massive power blackout that had hit parts of the country on late Saturday night, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued here, the Central Power Generation Company has suspended seven officials of Guddu Thermal Power Station on account of the negligence of duty which caused power failure across the country.

“Seven officials working under Plant Manager-III are hereby laced under suspension with immediate effect and until further orders, on account of the negligence of duty which caused power failure found in view of a preliminary inquiry,” reads the notification issued by Central Power Generation Company Limited.

The employees suspended in light of preliminary inquiry include Adl. Plant Manager Sohail Ahmed, Junior Engineer Deedar Channa, Foreman Ali Hassan Golo, Ayyaz Hussain Dahar Operator, Saeed Ahmed Operator, Attendants Siraj Ahmed Memom and Ilyas Ahmed.

Several parts of the country, including Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore, suffered a mass breakdown on late Saturday night.

‘Electricity restored’

The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) today announced that the power supply was restored across the country after a nation-wide outage owing to a technical fault.
“We have restored electricity supply to all 500KV, 220KV grid stations, and all transmission lines,” the spokesman of the NTDC said.

He further said that the supply to the 500 KV Jamshoro grid and NKI Karachi was also restored.
Meanwhile, the power division spokesman also said that the electricity supply from Guddu power station to DG Khan, Muzaffargarh and Rahim Yar Khan was also restored.

Earlier in the day, Federal Energy Minister Omar Ayub said that a technical fault occurred at the Guddu power plant at 11:41 pm last night, due to which frequency in the national grid went down from 50 to zero in a matter of seconds, plunging most parts of the country into darkness.

Federal govt forms committee to probe power breakdown

The federal government on Sunday formed a committee to probe into the massive power breakdown that hit parts of the country on late Saturday night
IceCold

IceCold

May 1, 2007
What the **** is suspension? When you get your salary and every other perks. They should be terminated with immediate effect.
 
Mentee

Mentee

Feb 3, 2016
IceCold said:
What the **** is suspension? When you get your salary and every other perks. They should be terminated with immediate effect.
They are just rankers , prolly earning around 20-60k per month depending upon their service. As usual no big whig was held responsible
 
Musalman

Musalman

Jan 23, 2007
I find it very disturbing to see people reacting like people in WAPDA are some criminals. It took US 3 days to restore power in the same situation. Our WAPDA people restored it in 10 hours. No one give credit to the utility companies.
 
Baby Leone

Aug 25, 2011
IceCold said:
What the **** is suspension? When you get your salary and every other perks. They should be terminated with immediate effect.
its not confirmed that its their mistake hence until enquiry is completed they are suspended. Human error can occur.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
IceCold said:
What the **** is suspension? When you get your salary and every other perks. They should be terminated with immediate effect.
They'll have an investigation to prove they were responsible before anything permanent is done.
H!TchHiker said:
Scapegoat low rank people ....just to save others with access to those in power
To be fair, how can we really know what happened? If it was a human error the fault likely lies with the engineers/operators. No manager or CEO type is responsible for the day to day operation of the system.

If the problem is something else then there is likely chance its a management failure.

We'll have to wait and see If they have a fair investigation.
 
ARMalik

ARMalik

Dec 7, 2017
That's just absolute nonsense to suspend these employees. When Pakistan's GRID AND TRANSMISSION SYSTEMS ARE 3rd Grade, comparable to 3rd grade African country, then you cannot blame it on the employees. IT IS 100% GUARANTEED THAT SUCH TECHNICAL DISRUPTIONS WILL OCCUR from time to time. It is the design of the electricity back-up/redundancy system which ensures such disruptions have ONLY LIMITED impact. The blame squarely lies on the Corrupt Civilian and Military Rulers of Pakistan. All of them should be drowned in a dirty toilet.
 
R Wing

R Wing

May 23, 2016
IceCold said:
What the **** is suspension? When you get your salary and every other perks. They should be terminated with immediate effect.
1.) They are suspended till the conclusion of the full inquiry. Whoever is found guilty will then be axed.

2.) It's Pakistan --- so in one month, this entire episode will become a mystery and these suspended folks will likely be back at their jobs.

3.) There should be serious jail time for such dereliction of duty. Phir he log seeday hon gay.

Also, what these cogs in the system see is powerful super-corrupt people roaming free, whether in the country or in the UK. Why should these poor govt employees be punished without punishing the big fish whose nepotism and incompetence has caused the destruction of all institutions?!
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

Dec 26, 2018
IceCold said:
What the **** is suspension? When you get your salary and every other perks. They should be terminated with immediate effect.
Thats not how stuff works bahi due to loopholes they can challenge the termination in court and get back to job within days... suspension will allow the investigators to get more solid proof...
Musalman said:
I find it very disturbing to see people reacting like people in WAPDA are some criminals. It took US 3 days to restore power in the same situation. Our WAPDA people restored it in 10 hours. No one give credit to the utility companies.
People in Wapda demanded my family to pay around 100k to insulate a wire that was hazardous to 3 houses one being ours... 2 neighbours... I mean really ? Utility companies like wapda are no less than criminals mere bahi
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
Lightning quick justice served. Government has set a good precedent in accountability.

Good move
 
IceCold

IceCold

May 1, 2007
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
Thats not how stuff works bahi due to loopholes they can challenge the termination in court and get back to job within days... suspension will allow the investigators to get more solid proof.
I have hardly ever seen any inquiry ever reaching to its conclusion. These chaps will continue enjoying salaries while enjoying holidays. Few months they be back and this will all be forgotten till next time
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

Dec 26, 2018
IceCold said:
I have hardly ever seen any inquiry ever reaching to its conclusion. These chaps will continue enjoying salaries while enjoying holidays. Few months they be back and this will all be forgotten till next time
That what is wrong in our country bro if you suspend them it take ages to prosecute them and if you terminate they go to court...
 
Syed1.

Syed1.

Dec 7, 2016
People acting like these lower grade officers are angels and the management and people with clout are all devils. Most often in day to day affair the CEO and board members etc won't be involved and it is in the hands of the engineers and technicians. These people are sarkari employees and all they do is chill on the job, play taash and antakshiri while the system is buzzing and beeping alarms in the background.
 
