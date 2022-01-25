What's new

Seven injured as US F-35 crashes in South China Sea

Seven injured as US F-35 crashes in South China Sea​

A United States fighter F-35 has crashed on the deck of an aircraft carrier during operations in the South China Sea, injuring seven.
January 25, 2022 - 11:12AM

Seven people have been injured after a United States fighter jet crashed on the deck of an aircraft carrier during operations in the South China Sea on Monday.
“An F-35C Lightning II, assigned to Carrier Air Wing 2, had a landing mishap on deck while USS Carl Vinson was conducting routine flight operations in the South China Sea, January 24, 2022,” US Pacific Fleet public affairs said in a statement.

“The pilot safely ejected from the aircraft and was recovered via US military helicopter. The pilot is in stable condition.”

Seven sailors were injured – three required MEDEVAC to medical facility in Manila, Philippines, and four were treated on-board by medical personnel, the statement said.

“All three MEDEVACs are assessed as stable,” it said. “Of the four sailors treated by on-board medical, three have been released. Additional details and the cause of the in-flight mishap is under investigation.”

It’s unclear whether the aircraft fell into the sea as a result of the mishap or remained on the deck.

“The status of the aircraft is currently under investigation as are the factors involved in the mishap,” US Pacific Fleet spokeswoman Brenda Way told The War Zone.

It’s the second major accident involving an F-35 operating from an aircraft carrier.

In November, an F-35B Joint Strike Fighter crashed off the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth while conducting operations in the Mediterranean.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1465351592018956295

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1484450865398222852

Extraordinary footage of the crash, taken from the carrier’s own surveillance cameras, was later leaked on social media.

It shows the jet approaching the ski jump as it prepares to take off, before slowing down as it reaches the ramp and toppling into the ocean.

The pilot can be seen ejecting from the $190 million aircraft just before it goes over the edge.

Early reports suggested the crash was the result of a plastic air intake cover mistakenly being left on one of the engines.

The UK Ministry of Defence said in December the wreckage had been pulled from the ocean, after an urgent recovery effort assisted by the US and Italian navies.

Defence officials had feared the jet’s stealth technology could fall into Russian hands.

www.news.com.au

US jet crashes in South China Sea

www.news.com.au
www.news.com.au www.news.com.au

The South China Sea is becoming F-35s' most favored crashing site.
 
