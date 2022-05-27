What's new

Seven Indian Soldiers Killed in Ladakh

Note : Indian losers like @INDIAPOSITIVE who are quick to post anything and everything negative about Pakistan , will never post such news regarding India .

Seven soldiers killed in road accident in Ladakh's Tuktuk sector​

A party of 26 soldiers was moving in the vehicle from Partapur transit camp to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif.

Seven soldiers killed in road accident in Ladakh's Tuktuk sector

A party of 26 soldiers was moving in the vehicle from Partapur transit camp to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif.
7 Army soldiers killed as their vehicle falls into river in Ladakh

Seven Army soldiers have been killed and several injured after their vehicle, which was carrying 26 soldiers, fell into Shyok river in Ladakh.
ladakh: 7 soldiers dead, many hurt as Army vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh | India News - Times of India

India News: The Army sources said that efforts are on to ensure the best medical care for the injured, including the requisition of air effort from IAF to shift m
Lol... Ab hamari fouj humain aisi stories suna kar khush kia kary gi
Our fouj is busy conquering its Own country, ap aisi news sun k khush hoty jao
 
Lol... Ab hamari fouj humain aisi stories suna kar khush kia kary gi
Our fouj is busy conquering its Own country, ap aisi news sun k khush hoty jao
Do you have anything to contribute other than repeating same lines in every thread.
What has the Pak Army to do with this news.
 
"Yadrichchhya chopapannam swarga dwaram apavritam sukhinah khastriya partha labhante yuddham idrisham "

🌸om shanti 🌸
 
Do you have anything to contribute other than repeating same lines in every thread.
What has the Pak Army to do with this news.
Why we are clapping on the death of our enemies when we already stopped all kind of help for our kashmiri brothers and sisters, just only to concentrate on changing US backed regime? humain to sharm ati ha k jub indian fouj hamary bhaion ko mar rahi the us time Bajwa apni country ki government ko girany ma busy tha... lanat is begairat par
 

