Seven Indian Soldiers Killed in Ladakh

Note : Indian losers like @INDIAPOSITIVE who are quick to post anything and everything negative about Pakistan , will never post such news regarding India .
Seven soldiers killed in road accident in Ladakh's Tuktuk sector
A party of 26 soldiers was moving in the vehicle from Partapur transit camp to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif.
Seven soldiers killed in road accident in Ladakh's Tuktuk sector
A party of 26 soldiers was moving in the vehicle from Partapur transit camp to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif.
7 Army soldiers killed as their vehicle falls into river in Ladakh
Seven Army soldiers have been killed and several injured after their vehicle, which was carrying 26 soldiers, fell into Shyok river in Ladakh.
ladakh: 7 soldiers dead, many hurt as Army vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh | India News - Times of India
India News: The Army sources said that efforts are on to ensure the best medical care for the injured, including the requisition of air effort from IAF to shift m
