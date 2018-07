This is the height of stupidity.



Isis don’t manufacture any weapons, they have to get weapons from other countries.

And guess which other countries manufacture weapons and ammunition ...?? Yeah it’s Russia , China, USA, Uk , India, Israel etc.. etc..



It’s so idiotic to assume all these weapons manufacturing countries support Isis.



This same stupidity was seen when people accused USA or providing weapons to Isis not knowing that the coward Iraqi (then) army ran away leaving vast stores of weapons and vehicles (Hummers) and armoured vehicles which was taken over by Isis soldiers.



Isis cavemen with suicide mentality can’t produce anything,..zilch , nada , niath..

Click to expand...