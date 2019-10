Seven Strange Looking German Armored Cars of WW2

Kfz 13 Adler

Kfz 13 (left)

Left: a Kfz 13; right: an armoured Sd.Kfz. 232 with large loop antenna (6-wheeled radio and command vehicle)

Sd Kfz 221 and 222

A Leichter Panzerspähwagen Sd. Kfz. 221 lies knocked out in Bredevad on April 9th, 1940

British soldiers inspecting a captured German SdKfz 222 armoured car, 24 June 1941

Sd Kfz 231

SdKfz 231 6-rad from an unknown unit – Poland 1939

Sd.Kfz. 231 Heavy armored scout car (8-wheel)

Army Corps with Heavy Armored Car (Sd.Kfz. 231)

Sd Kfz 232 and 233

8 Rad Sd.Kfz. 232 radio vehicle of the 5th SS Panzer Division Wiking in Russia, 1941

Sd Kfz 233 armored car

Sd Kfz 234

Sd.Kfz. 234/2 Puma

British and American troops inspect captured German guns and a Puma armoured car, near Foy Notre Dame, 29 December 1944

Schutzpolizei in front with several Puma Radpanzer Sd.Kfz 234 2 propably in Bruck an der Leitha Austria

Panzerspähwagen Sd.Kfz. 234 3 Stummel (7,5-cm KwK L 24)

Sd.Kfz. 234 4 Pakwagen, Munster Panzermuseum, Germany