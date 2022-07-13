What's new

Seven generations of nawaz sharif and PMLN are ready to serve the nation; maryum nawaz

FB_IMG_1657726597837.jpg
 
@ziaulislam @Imran Khan

Only the 2nd generation of the Sharif clan is serving the nation and the 4th generation of the Bhuttos (inc Shahnawaz). We have the fifth generation of the Gandehru clan serving the nation and the 6th gen is getting ready.

Regards
 
Give one fair and free election to Imran khan and forger queen will know her real aukaat.

@ziaulislam @Imran Khan

Only the 2nd generation of the Sharif clan is serving the nation and the 4th generation of the Bhuttos (inc Shahnawaz). We have the fifth generation of the Gandehru clan serving the nation and the 6th gen is getting ready.

Regards
You don't have Imran khan. That's the difference.
 
@ziaulislam @Imran Khan

Only the 2nd generation of the Sharif clan is serving the nation and the 4th generation of the Bhuttos (inc Shahnawaz). We have the fifth generation of the Gandehru clan serving the nation and the 6th gen is getting ready.

Regards
Actually third is serving(maryum) fourth is ready(junaid) while fifth are born already and will be available on demand
 
Someone please tell her that Pakistan army is losing the power quickly
PMLN can't win anymore

Forgot about 7 generation even 2nd generation won't be able to get power
 

