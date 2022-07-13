Seven generations of nawaz sharif and PMLN are ready to serve the nation; maryum nawaz

ziaulislam
You don't have Imran khan. That's the difference.@ziaulislam @Imran Khan
Only the 2nd generation of the Sharif clan is serving the nation and the 4th generation of the Bhuttos (inc Shahnawaz). We have the fifth generation of the Gandehru clan serving the nation and the 6th gen is getting ready.
Regards
Actually third is serving(maryum) fourth is ready(junaid) while fifth are born already and will be available on demand@ziaulislam @Imran Khan
Someone please tell her that Pakistan army is losing the power quickly
PMLN can't win anymore