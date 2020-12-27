Seven FC personnel martyred as terrorists attack post in Balochistan's Harnai area

bhola record said: yes but the missing persons joining them are not from afghanistan or iran are they? no doubt they are involved but question is why the hell are they joining why state is powerless in first place? i would say because we do not do much for them as much developments i see in punjab and kp and hell even sindh i do not see in balochistan.Imagine clean water, electricty ,good job who would grab a klashinkov for a dying cause when he can get a decent job with dignity Click to expand...

So you think these monkeys are attacking Pakistan, its forces and its people just because they have a broken road or a lack of hospital in their city/district?How naïve of you guys!These guys are not fighting for a school or electricity or clean water. A lot of regions in Pakistan don't have any of this. Many in Baluchistan don't have it. Not all of them go pick a gun and become a terroristThese guys are terrorists because they believe in a f*cked up ideology that is being spread in Baloch youth through our universities and colleges. That ideology is a combination of racial superiority and marxism. It is this ideology that is behind all the terrorism inside Balochistan. These nutjobs believe that Baloch are a separate nation from Punjabis, Sindhis and Punjabis. They believe that Balochistan was an independent country that was invaded by Pakistan and occupied by itNow the fun part is that this filth is now being filled in the brains of Pashtuns too using PTM where pashtuns are told they are a sepearate nation from Punjabis or Sindhi and there is no response by Pakistani state against this ideology. In fact those who promote this filth are called to President house of Pakistan. That is the joke right thereNot saying that this attack didn't happen but this Kareem Dashti b@stard is a pro separatist rat and has been caught spreading fake news in the past on various issues. So lets wait and see what happens