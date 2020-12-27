What's new

Seven FC personnel martyred as terrorists attack post in Balochistan's Harnai area

So... when Imran Khan is going to take action against #chabahar #Kulbhoshan Yadeve?
Once there was a report...
Pakistan arrests seven Iranian nationals in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has arrested seven Iranian nationals from Balochistan who were not only in possession of its computerized national identity cards (CNICs) and passports but were also using them to travel to and from Bahrain since 2014, reported DawnNews TV, a local channel, on Tuesday...
We shall check NADRA record and all suspicious passports shall be canceled.
 
@PanzerKiel @Foxtrot Alpha

Baloch Terrorists are spreading pics and news on their accounts they killed 11 FC soldiers and overran a checkpost in Bolan. 11 Killed as per them. The pics they are spreading in which they are dragging the dead body of FC soldier over the rocks. Any truth or update from your side?
It is time Pakistan Army sent at least two infantry divisions and scoured the Baloch districts. I would prefer [been saying it for long time] that all new purchases for navy are put on hold. Extra funding to raise another light infantry division trained in coin operations and with a air recon unit plus drones. MRAPS, APC's and heli support is a must. Seal the districts, flood them, scour and drain the pests. This is now a must. CPEC will not go anywhere if this is NOT sorted out.

Time for Operation Iron Fist.
 
Indus Pakistan said:
It is time Pakistan Army sent at least two infantry divisions and scoured the Baloch districts. I would prefer [been saying it for long time] that all new purchases for navy are put on hold. Extra funding to raise another light infantry division trained in coin operations and with a air recon unit plus drones. MRAPS, APC's and heli support is a must. Seal the districts, flood them, scour and drain the pests. This is now a must. CPEC will not go anywhere if this is NOT sorted out.

Time for Operation Iron Fist.
alright then what?
 
Indus Pakistan said:
It is time Pakistan Army sent at least two infantry divisions and scoured the Baloch districts. I would prefer [been saying it for long time] that all new purchases for navy are put on hold. Extra funding to raise another light infantry division trained in coin operations and with a air recon unit plus drones. MRAPS, APC's and heli support is a must. Seal the districts, flood them, scour and drain the pests. This is now a must. CPEC will not go anywhere if this is NOT sorted out.

Time for Operation Iron Fist.
Not achievable. Fencing and securing the border with Iran and Afghanistan will greatly reduce these attacks. Fuckin Iran is one of the major player responsible for unrest in Pakistan and we want to cozy up with them.
The rest is the failure of the army in training and implementing a proper doctrine for counter insurgency in the province.
Ultimate solution at the end of the day is diplomatic. Pouring in investment to build schools, hospitals and universities.
Hostility of the people is increasing day by day and we must do something about it.
We should intensify both insurgency in IOK and revive the khalistan movement.
 
Waterboy said:
Not achievable. Fencing and securing the border with Iran and Afghanistan will greatly reduce these attacks. Fuckin Iran is one of the major player responsible for unrest in iran and we want to cozy up with them.
The rest is the failure of the army in training and implementing a proper doctrine for counter insurgency in the province.
Ultimate solution at the end of the day is diplomatic. Pouring in investment to build schools, hospitals and universities.
Hostility of the people is increasing day by day and we must do something about it.
We should intensify both insurgency in IOK and revive the khalistan movement.
putting everything in military equation is not resonable dear.You have to look why there is insurgency in first place.Solve their problems give them basic facilities boom no more insurgency.
 
bhola record said:
putting everything in military equation is not resonable dear.You have to look why there is insurgency in first place.Solve their problems give them basic facilities boom no more insurgency.
Sir that is why I've said the ultimate solution is diplomatic. Accommodating people will put an end to this shit show but both the government and army are shitting at the moment in relation to Balochistan.[/QUOTE]
bhola record said:
putting everything in military equation is not resonable dear.You have to look why there is insurgency in first place.Solve their problems give them basic facilities boom no more insurgency.
Sir that is why I've said the ultimate solution is diplomatic. Accommodating people will put an end to this shit show but both the government and army are shitting at the moment in relation to Balochistan.
Vapour said:
Should wait for an official release to circulate before making any speculations and judgements.
There are pictures on the net at the moment, they'll release videos as well soon just like ormara attack. This is becoming a norm now.
 
bhola record said:
putting everything in military equation is not resonable dear.You have to look why there is insurgency in first place.Solve their problems give them basic facilities boom no more insurgency.
No matter how much investment you do nothing would come out of it if terrorists have their safe heavens in Afghanistan and Iran

Also Pak army has failed to formulate effective and efficient counter insurgency policy in Baluchistan. It is a continuous war. Here we have BLA terrorists getting glorified on internet and even on national tv. Look at the tweets by Mohsin Dawar, Farhat ullah babar etc on the death of Karima Baloch. With such attitude you can't beat terrorists in Balochistan
 
Areesh said:
No matter how much investment you do nothing would come out of it if terrorists have their safe heavens in Afghanistan and Iran

Also Pak army has failed to formulate effective and efficient counter insurgency policy in Baluchistan. It is a continuous war. Here we have BLA terrorists getting glorified on internet and even on national tv. Look at the tweets by Mohsin Dawar, Farhat ullah babar etc on the death of Karima Baloch. With such attitude you can't beat terrorists in Balochistan
yes but the missing persons joining them are not from afghanistan or iran are they? no doubt they are involved but question is why the hell are they joining why state is powerless in first place? i would say because we do not do much for them as much developments i see in punjab and kp and hell even sindh i do not see in balochistan.Imagine clean water, electricty ,good job who would grab a klashinkov for a dying cause when he can get a decent job with dignity?
ZAMURD said:
Should I send photos ????
sure
 
Some Pakistanis here are accusing Iran... can anyone tell me why Iran would want to cause trouble for Pakistan ? Pakistan despite being friends with useless Arab sheikhs never had anti-Iran rhetoric or made some move against Iran. So why on earth would Iran want to trouble Pakistan ? No conspiracy theories please.
 
bhola record said:
yes but the missing persons joining them are not from afghanistan or iran are they? no doubt they are involved but question is why the hell are they joining why state is powerless in first place? i would say because we do not do much for them as much developments i see in punjab and kp and hell even sindh i do not see in balochistan.Imagine clean water, electricty ,good job who would grab a klashinkov for a dying cause when he can get a decent job with dignity
So you think these monkeys are attacking Pakistan, its forces and its people just because they have a broken road or a lack of hospital in their city/district?

How naïve of you guys!

These guys are not fighting for a school or electricity or clean water. A lot of regions in Pakistan don't have any of this. Many in Baluchistan don't have it. Not all of them go pick a gun and become a terrorist

These guys are terrorists because they believe in a f*cked up ideology that is being spread in Baloch youth through our universities and colleges. That ideology is a combination of racial superiority and marxism. It is this ideology that is behind all the terrorism inside Balochistan. These nutjobs believe that Baloch are a separate nation from Punjabis, Sindhis and Punjabis. They believe that Balochistan was an independent country that was invaded by Pakistan and occupied by it

Now the fun part is that this filth is now being filled in the brains of Pashtuns too using PTM where pashtuns are told they are a sepearate nation from Punjabis or Sindhi and there is no response by Pakistani state against this ideology. In fact those who promote this filth are called to President house of Pakistan. That is the joke right there
ZAMURD said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1342908647618334728
Not saying that this attack didn't happen but this Kareem Dashti b@stard is a pro separatist rat and has been caught spreading fake news in the past on various issues. So lets wait and see what happens
 
Elements in Iran not friendly to CPEC are behind the renewed terrorist interest in Balochistan.

They have taken the friendliest border of Pakistan and turned it into a battleground of their egos.

Government of Balochistan should resign.
 
