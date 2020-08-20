Seven die in Haripur armed clash between two Afghan groups

HARIPUR - In a shootout between two groups of Afghan armed men in the outskirt of Haripur seven people were killed and six others injured. The clash started at Khala Butt Township area in the vicinity of Haripur after a dispute between two groups of Afghan people over standing in a queue outside a post office, according to preliminary investigation of the incident by the police. The incident began with exchange of harsh words and scuffle, which turned into an armed clash. Two groups of armed men opened straight fire at each other resulting in death of six people on the spot, according to details. Six others were injured in the exchange of fire. Five brothers were among dead. According to police sources, three suspects were arrested after the shooting and weapons were recovered from them while the others managed to escape. The deceased and injured were transferred to a local hospital. Local police have registered FIR and initiated search for the culprits of the incident, police sources said. Following the incident, the district police officer (DPO), along with a heavy contingent of police, arrived at the scene and began searching for the suspects in the area. The injured and the bodies of the deceased were shifted to hospital, police added. US, Iraq review strategic dialogue between two nations: Morgan Ortagus Meanwhile in Nowshera, four people were killed and three injured as close family members exchanged fire over a property and marriage dispute on Wednesday. The deadly incident took place in the Akbarpura area. The two parties already had a property dispute. But on Wednesday, the maternal uncle and his nephews resorted to indiscriminate fire after the latest controversy over marriage.\ Police said the four victims had died on the spot, adding that the bodies as well as the injured were rushed to Mian Rashid Memorial Hospital, Pabbi, and the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar. Two of those killed in the incident were brothers, as the police were conducting raids to arrest the accused while the panic gripped the area after the gruesome incident. These latest murders yet again highlighted the tragic fact that killings are common in the country over family disputes related to land and marriage as close relations prefer enmities over a peaceful life and coexistence. Ex-premier Nawaz Sharif gets active in country’s politics In a similar incident, a young girl was killed and her father shifted to a hospital in a critical condition, as the rivals ambushed them over an old enmity in the Ravi Town of Bahawalpur. According to locals, the three attackers ambushed Ghulam Yaseen and Areeba, 13, who returning after attending a marriage. The killers first stopped the children coming on foot and then targeted the father and her daughter who were riding a bike. https://nation.com.pk/20-Aug-2020/seven-die-in-haripur-armed-clash-between-two-afghan-groups