Seven Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines enter phase-3 clinical trials，China has 16 COVID-19 vaccines undergoing clinical trials

Seven Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines enter phase-3 clinical trials: official

Seven Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines enter phase-3 clinical trials: official A total of seven Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines have entered phase-3 clinical trials.

Xinhua12:48 UTC+8, 2021-01-31Packs of inactivated COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a packaging plant of Beijing Biological Products Institute Co Ltd on December 25, 2020.A total of seven Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines have entered phase-3 clinical trials, according to an official with the Ministry of Science and Technology., said Wu Yuanbin, director-general of science and technology for social development with MOST, at a recent conference on hematology.An inactivated vaccine developed by Beijing Biological Products Institute Co Ltd under the China National Biotec Group, affiliated with Sinopharm, was last month the first to receive conditional market approval from the National Medical Products Administration.The interim results of its phase-3 clinical trials show 79.34 percent efficacy against COVID-19.