Setback to PTI govt as Jahangir Tareen formally announces like-minded group

31 lawmakers belonging to Punjab Assembly and National Assembly attend the event hosted by estranged PTI leader
Jahangir Khan Tareen addressing allied MNAs at his residence in Islamabad. PHOTO: EXPRESS
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has faced another setback as estranged party leader Jahangir Tareen launched a group of like-minded lawmakers in the National Assembly and the Punjab Assembly at a dinner he hosted for his supporters, Express News reported late on Tuesday.
According to the report, Raja Riaz will be the parliamentary leader of the Jahangir Tareen like-minded group in the National Assembly, while Saeed Akbar Nawani will be the parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly.
Noman Langarial, one of the supporters of Tareen, who attended the dinner, said that 31 lawmakers attended the event. Punjab Assembly Member (MPA) Salman Naeem said during the dinner that supporters of Tareen decided to formally launch their own faction.
“Jahangir Tareen is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday (today). What happened to Tareen is wrong,” Langarial said, referring to charges against the PTI leader related to the sugar scandal. “That's why we are supporting him [Tareen],” he said. “We have confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan but we agree on our agenda,” he added.
MPA Naeem said that like-minded members have decided to hold their power show in the Punjab Assembly on Friday.
Sources privy to the development said a meeting of the group has been convened again on Sunday in which the next course of action will be decided.
Reacting to the development, PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan wrote “Imran Khan is PTI & PTI is Imran Khan” on his official Twitter handle.
Tareen said earlier this month that PM Imran assured his friends – the ruling party lawmakers who have rallied around the PTI’s disgruntled leader – that “he [PM] is monitoring my matter personally".
"The PM met my friends and the meeting concluded on a positive note. My friends conveyed their concerns to the premier at length, who assured that he will see the matter personally," Tareen said while talking to the media after a court appearance.
"The premier assured that justice will be meted out," the PTI former secretary general said.
A total of 28 PTI lawmakers – including both National Assembly and provincial assembly members – called on the prime minister on April 27 for “seeking justice” for Tareen who is among the sugar mills owners facing a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) crackdown.
If Awn Ch & Zulfi are supporting JKT side than to whom Bushra Bibi is supporting??
