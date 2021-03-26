What's new

Setback' for PDM as PPP gets prized post of Senate Opposition leader

'Setback' for PDM as PPP gets prized post of Senate Opposition leader

Web Desk
March 26, 2021






Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani.


ISLAMABAD: Amid widening differences between the two important parties of the Opposition alliance – PPP and PML-N – the key post of Senate Opposition leader was secured by Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani.

The PPP leader had filed his nomination after he got the support of 30 senators including four independent lawmakers from the Balochistan Awami Party.

“In pursuance of Rule 16 (3) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate 2012, the Chairman Senate has been pleased to declare Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, as Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, with effect from 26th March, 2021,” read the notification issued by the Senate Secretariat.


Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani earlier today filed the nomination papers for the slot, according to pictures shared by PPP Senator Rubina Khalid on Twitter.

PML-N’s Azam Nazir Tarrar, according to reports, had the support of 21 Opposition senators while JUI-F, which has five senators, did not support any candidate.

PML-N had responded angrily to the nomination of Gillani saying the development is a “setback” for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Talking to the media after submitting the request, Senator Sherry Rehman said the PPP's request has the signatures of 21 senators from the party, two from the ANP, one from the Jamat-e-Islami, two from erstwhile Fata and four members of the upper house from Dilawar Khan's independent group.

Speaking on reports of the contentious issue spelling doom for the Opposition alliance, Rehman said the move was not the PDM's funeral but the PPP's right.

As per the rules, the Chairman Senate declares a member as Leader of the Opposition having the support of the majority of the members in opposition within 15 days of the election of chairman and deputy chairman.



PML-N vs PPP


The two main Opposition parties — the PPP and the PML-N — were at loggerheads over the matter with Maryam Nawaz saying multiple times that the PDM leaders had decided that the Senate chairman would be from the PPP, deputy chairman from the JUI-F and the Opposition leader’s slot would go to her party.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had also said that PML-N should get the post and reportedly talked to PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to respect the decision taken by the PDM leaders.

The PPP, however, responded by saying the situation is no more the same after the March 12 debacle in which Gillani lost the election despite having the majority in the upper house.


Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani files the papers for becoming the leader of opposition in senate with the support of 30 senators.


1616767325787.png





PML-N says PPP's move to secure Senate Opposition leader slot 'setback' for PDM







PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Rana Sanaullah speak to media outside Jati Umra.


LAHORE: The PML-N has reacted strongly to the PPP's move to secure the Senate Opposition leader slot, saying it is a setback for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Addressing media outside Jati Umra and flanked by PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah and Azam Nazeer Tarar, Iqbal said the alliance was hurt by the PPP's move to secure the support of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) senators.

"If the Balochistan Awami Party senators have been included to attain the post of the leader of the Opposition in Senate, then indeed PDM's objectives, its struggle and the Opposition alliance have suffered a setback," said the former interior minister.

Referring to the BAP senators, Iqbal said "the entire Islamabad knows on whose directions they vote". Referring to it as a "suspicious transaction" he said such a move was not in line with the PDM's transparent politics.

"If this slot [leader of the Opposition] was so necessary for the PPP, the party should have informed Nawaz Sharif about it. He would have happily ceded the post to them," said the PML-N leader.

Iqbal condemned the PPP for seeking support from the BAP without informing the PDM, adding that such a move has delivered a blow to the Opposition alliance.

In response to a question, former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah said the party will take up the PPP's recent move in the upcoming session of the PDM's meeting.

Iqbal said all Opposition parties had expressed their support for the PML-N's Azam Nazeer Tarrar for the post of Senate Opposition leader. "JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Hasil Bizenjo's National Party, Akhtar Mengal, Mahmood Khan Achakzai and other leaders as well supported him [Azam Nazeer Tarar]," he said.

The PML-N stalwart said the party was hurt that the Awami National Party (ANP), which is part of the PDM, took the 'unilateral decision' to support the PPP's bid for the Senate Opposition leader slot.

In response to a question, the PML-N said the PDM will not be affected by the exclusion of one or two political parties. He said the alliance represented the aspirations of 220 million Pakistanis, adding that it will continue to perform its role in the future as well.

"The PDM is lethal and our manifesto yet remains alive," he said. "Whoever betrays the PDM's objectives will pay a heavy price," added the former minister in a veiled warning to the PPP.


PPP files request for Senate Opposition leader slot


The strong reaction from the PML-N leadership came a few minutes after former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani filed nomination papers for the post of Senate Opposition leader.


According to a report on Geo News, Gillani had filed for nomination with the support of 30 Opposition senators for the post, pulling a surprise coup that has upset the other main opposition party, the PML-N.

Talking to media after submitting the request, Senator Sherry Rehman said the PPP's request contained the signatures of 21 senators from the party, two from the ANP, one from the Jamat-e-Islami, two from erstwhile Fata and four members of the upper house belonging to an independent group headed by Senator Dilawar Khan.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani files the papers for becoming the leader of opposition in senate with the support of 30 senators.



1616767415432.png





1616767439759.png




1616767462024.png
 
Thank you US Administration for knocking some sense in PTI and PPP to make them see that they have a shared vision and destiny for Pakistan.

roti, kapra, makaan, sehat and taleem Bhuttos will replace unworldly deities worshipped by Pakistanis.

Bilawal afterall is a promise of Late Benazir to Imran Khan.
 
Gillani responds to PML-N's criticism, says PPP wants PDM to remain intact




Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani speaks during a press conference. Photo: AFP


ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani responded to the PML-N's criticism, saying that the PPP wishes to see the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance intact.


Earlier in the day, PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal had criticised the PPP for getting Gillani nominated to the Senate leader of the Opposition post and for seeking the support of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) senators.

Defending the PPP's move to contest the recently-held elections, Gillani said, "The Parliament is the voice of the people of Pakistan and we must not neglect this voice."

Gillani said the PPP had held a meeting of its Central Executive Council (CEC) where it had sought the opinion of its legal counsels on whether the Senate elections could be delayed or not if Opposition lawmakers resigned or not.

He said the party took its decision of contesting the by-elections and the Senate elections to the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) forum where the Opposition alliance decided to accept the PPP's proposal.

"You saw how they participated in the by-elections and Senate election," he said. "You witnessed the benefits as well; how the PDM won all elections [against government candidates]," he said.

The former prime minister said PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had urged the PDM to exhaust other options, such as a no-confidence motion against the government, before resorting to resignations from the assemblies.

Gillani said the late Benazir Bhutto had regretted boycotting the 1985 general elections. "She told me we [PPP] shouldn't have boycotted the elections," he said, recalling his conversations with the slain former prime minister.

The senator mentioned it was Benazir Bhutto who convinced PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, before her demise, to not boycott the general elections and partake in the electoral process.
 
El Sidd said:
Thank you US Administration for knocking some sense in PTI and PPP to make them see that they have a shared vision and destiny for Pakistan.

roti, kapra, makaan, sehat and taleem Bhuttos will replace unworldly deities worshipped by Pakistanis.

Bilawal afterall is a promise of Late Benazir to Imran Khan.
OOO issi bahanay, karnani ki tain tain tou khatam ho gi....
 
Anyways well played by PPP. I hope some sanity prevails in PML and either they split in two parties, PMLNS(shehabz) and PMLN or they give the leadership role to shehbaz and sons, ye karnani k bass ki baat nahi hai...
El Sidd said:
She will go as per NrO terms agreed. Government would never renege on a deal brokered by US of A.
nahh, idher he rahay gi. Nawaz Sharif won't come though...
 
Ppp played well...PTI or BAP party supports YRG.....future alliance it seems pti and ppp is on other side of PDM..actually there is no PDM ...irony is we in Sindh continue to pay for holy alliance...real powers seem to be happy with PPP so seems Sindh is handed over for another decade to zardari
 
