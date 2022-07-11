Serum Institute of India to ship 3.2 Million doses of the Novavax vaccine for the US market

INDIAPOSITIVE
U.S. orders 3.2 million doses of Novavax COVID vaccine
The U.S. government will get 3.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax Inc once the shot has been authorized by the regulators, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the company said on Monday.
www.reuters.com
www.nytimes.com