Serum Institute of India to ship 3.2 Million doses of the Novavax vaccine for the US market

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1543353025636466688

U.S. orders 3.2 million doses of Novavax COVID vaccine

The U.S. government will get 3.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax Inc once the shot has been authorized by the regulators, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the company said on Monday.
The U.S. government will buy 3.2 million doses of Novavax’s Covid vaccine.

The vaccine has not yet been authorized but is expected to be soon.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546507678763171843
 

