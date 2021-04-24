Serum has no right to halt vaccine supply as payment made in advance: Papon

Staff CorrespondentDhakaPublished: 24 Apr 2021, 05:04Nazmul Hassan alias PaponFile photoThe Serum Institute of India has no right to halt the supply of vaccines of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) as Bangladesh has paid in advance for the vaccines, said Beximco Pharmaceuticals managing director Nazmul Hassan alias Papon on Saturday.He was speaking to newsmen after taking the second dose of the vaccine of the highly infectious disease at Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital.Nazmul said money has been paid in advance for 15 million doses of the vaccine. So far, seven million doses have been received. The Serum Institute is yet to deliver another eight million doses of the vaccine. The government should speak up strongly for the vaccine.Beximco Pharmaceuticals has been acting as an agent to bring the vaccines from the Serum Institute of India.“It’s totally unacceptable for Serum not to send the vaccines as the government has paid in advance. The government must firmly say that the vaccines have to be provided as advance payment has be made. We have paid for 15 million doses of vaccine. Serum has no right to halt the supply,” the Beximco Pharmaceuticals MD said.Nazmul also said the time has come to consider whether India is a actually a friend of Bangladesh. Sweet talk won’t work. The vaccines must be delivered, he added.Recently, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla said they will not be able to export Covid-19 vaccines before June-July.