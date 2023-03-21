Seriously, Do IAF SU-30 Pilots Lack Adequate Training !!!

Sukhoi fighter jet engages aircraft arrester barrier on landing at Pune airport; probe on Pune, Mar 20 (PTI) A Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force had to engage an arrester barrier to stop the aircraft because of inadequate deceleration experienced by the pilots due to a technical snag on Monday, said the IAF. The incident, which basically involved the use of a speed...

With over 250 SU-30 MKIs in it's inventory, the aircraft is not only the Backbone of the Indian Air Force, it's also it front line jet. Being such a large and complex machine, it no doubt is manned by experienced IAF pilots. However, after an emergency involving the SU-30, the IAF spokesperson gave the reason that must have raised eyebrows within military aviation circles.