IMO ... what is the point of the Haider program when the MBTs the PAA looked at are so structurally similar to the AK2?



From the weight (50-55 tons), gun type, armour tech, etc, there doesn't seem to be much in Haider other than accelerating new MBT procurement. However, HIT's output isn't exactly at full capacity either, so this need to import another - and broadly similar - MBT type makes limited sense.



Heck, the VT4 itself is a descendant of the same MBT-2000 platform of the AK-series; the AK2 could functionally be similar to the VT4, if not better in some respects (e.g. 1,500 hp vs 1,300 hp engine).



If the PA wants to pursue a parallel MBT, then it should be a markedly different design to the AK2. In other words, either examine a lower-cost design to build up numbers (e.g. fitting a tracked IFV with a turret and gun) OR go heavy, e.g. Altay.

Click to expand...