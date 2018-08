1. Why ⁦‪Imran Khan‬⁩ is mostly wearing white colour shalwar kameez.‎2. Why is his house on a hill ? It’s a sign of Takkubbur.‎3. While sitting, why is the left leg crossed over the right one.4. Why is SHEROO a dog and not a SHER. How could you name a KUTTA, SHER.5. Why does he always wear Sandals ? Is he getting a commission from the sandal makers ? NAB needs to investigate this matter.6. Why does he exercise all the time ? He is wasting Pakistan’s time because he is a PM and PM should always be working and not exercising.