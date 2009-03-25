Serious 'flaw' in the railway design of the dream Padma Bridge, vehicles will get stuck without enough headroom!

14 Sep, 2020Work on the dream Padma Bridge is almost over. If there are no obstacles, the traffic through Padma Bridge will start in December next year. But in the meantime, there has been a serious 'error' in the design of the Padma Bridge railway line. Uncertainty has arisen over the movement of truck-covered vans across the bridge, forgetting the design of the Padma rail link project. The railway line is being pulled over the road at both ends of the bridge. But the height of the line is so low that high-altitude vehicles with lower headrooms cannot move up and down the bridge. Shafiqul Islam, project director of Padma Bridge, said he objected to the work of the railway line as the matter was visible.Meanwhile, the work of the railway line has been stopped due to design defect. The bridge authorities say they made this fatal mistake even after designing the railway at the beginning of the project. The bridge authority will not take responsibility for this. The Ministry of Railways has recently held two meetings on the project. But no official of the Railway Ministry agreed to speak on the issue through the media. Bridge Authority Secretary. Belayet Hossain told Sarabangla on Monday (September 14) at noon, 'The Cabinet Secretary has informed the Prime Minister about the matter. Now the railways have to revise their design.The bridge authority is constructing 6.15 km railway line inside the main Padma Bridge. Its contractor is China Major Bridge Engineering Company. However, the problem has arisen with the railway line on both sides of the bridge, which extends from Dhaka to Mawa and from Jajira on the other side of the Padma Bridge to Bhanga. This is known as the Padma Rail Link Project, which is being operated by Bangladesh Railway. Its contractor is China Railway Group.According to Padma Bridge sources, the problem has arisen in Mawa on one end of the Padma Bridge and Jajira on the other. The railway line has passed over some parts on both sides. The railways did not give the height of the headroom in these places. In this situation, big trucks and covered vans will not be able to move on the bridge.Golam Fakhruddi, director of the railway connection project. When asked about Chowdhury's statement, he refused to talk on his mobile phone. Later, he went directly to his office room but could not find any answer to that question. He requested the Railway Secretary to take a statement in this regard. Later, the railway secretary was found busy in the meeting. Even after a week of calling and texting on his mobile, there was no response.Padma Bridge project director Shafiqul Islam said, 'We have objected. Horizontal and vertical কাজে both sides have objected to the work of the railway. The headroom standard of the country's roads is - horizontal 15 meters, vertical 5.6 meters, which is not accepted here. In this situation, if there is a problem in driving in the future, who will take the responsibility? - asked the project director.According to the rules on the highways in the country, the headroom height has to be at least 5.6 meters. But this problem has arisen as the Padma Rail Link project has been given a height of only 4.6 meters. In other words, the headroom height on both sides of the Padma Bridge is about one meter less. If the railway line reaches this height, trucks and covered vans will get stuck on the road below. Accidents can even happen for this. No container truck from Payra and Mongla seaports will be able to climb the Padma Bridge at this height.It is learned that a review meeting on the rail link project was held at the Railways last week. At that meeting, Golam A. Fakruddin, the current director of Raillink, expressed his uncertainty about the launch of the Padma Bridge. The Padma Rail Link project has been lagging behind from the beginning. Now that the problem has resurfaced, the project is expected to fall further behind.