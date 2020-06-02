‘Serious concern’: Australia takes aim at China

Timeline

Australia will resume a contentious naval exercise alongside India, Japan and the US, in a move set to antagonise China.The development comes as Defence Minister Linda Reynolds, who met with her Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi overnight, raised “serious concern” about recent incidents in the South China Sea.Senator Reynolds said Australia had accepted an invitation from India to participate in Exercise Malabar next month.“Participation in Exercise Malabar demonstrates Australia’s enduring commitment to enhancing regional security, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” Senator Reynolds said.“High-end military exercises like Malabar are key to enhancing Australia’s maritime capabilities, building interoperability with our close partners.”Australia has not participated in the drill since 2007 – when the four countries were forced to allay concerns it was a front against China, after Beijing issued a request for information about the meeting.Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said Exercise Malabar was another important step in Australia’s deepening relationship with India.Australia is seeking to diversify its trade relationships after concerns it is too reliant on China, which threatened to boycott Australian products earlier this year.Defence Minister Linda Reynolds says our region is in the midst of the most consequential strategic realignment since World War II. Picture: Brendan SmialowskiSenator Reynolds travelled to Japan on Sunday to kick off several visits to partners in Asia with an aim to ensure a “stable, secure and sovereign” Indo-Pacific region where international rules were respected.A joint statement from Senator Reynolds and the Japanese Defence Minister Mr Kishi didn’t mention China explicitly, but said the pair exchanged views on regional affairs, including the East China Sea, the South China Sea and North Korea.“The ministers reinforced their strong opposition to any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by coercion in the South China Sea, and reaffirmed the importance of upholding freedom of navigation and overflight,” a statement said.Australia v China 2020Australia records its first case of coronavirus - a man from Wuhan, China, who flew to Melbourne from Guandong. Travel advice for Wuhan and Hubei Province in China is raised to ‘level 4 – do not travel’.“They reaffirmed their serious concern about recent incidents, including the continued militarisation of disputed features, dangerous or coercive use of coast guard vessels and ‘maritime militia’, and efforts to disrupt other countries’ resource exploitation activities.”The pair also raised the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law.They also shared concern over North Korea’s repeated violation of multiple United Nations Security Council Resolutions, such as repeated launches of short range ballistic missiles.Senator Reynolds will also travel to Singapore, Brunei and the Philippines to advance defence talks and discuss regional security challenges.She will quarantine for 14 days on return to Australia.