Serial production decision taken for HURJET

SSİK açıklaması yapıldı... HÜRJET için seri üretim kararı! Savunma Sanayii İcra Komitesi, bugün Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan'ın başkanlığında Beştepe'de toplandı. SSİK'te HÜRJET için seri üretim kararı çıktı.

The Defense Industry Executive Committee convened today in Beştepe under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. At the SSİK meeting, the decision for mass production was made for HÜRJET.The last SSİK meeting was held last October. The first SSİK meeting of 2022 started today at 15:00. At the SSİK meeting, where the performance of the defense and aerospace industry in 2021 was also discussed, important projects were decided. One of the important decision is, for mass production was made for TUSAŞ HÜRJET.In the statement made after SSİK, the following statements were made:"At the meeting held at the Presidential Complex, issues regarding adding new ones to our domestic systems used by our TAF and security units were discussed, and the first stage mass production decision was taken for HURJET, which its first flight is planned next year.In addition, various projects have been concluded for areas such as various air, land and sea platforms, communication and information systems, ammunition and missiles, equipment and equipment, modernization, logistics, cyber security and artificial intelligence.At the meeting, attention was drawn to the importance of R&D and P&D in the development of critical and advanced technologies.Regardless of all obstacles, Turkey will continue to move forward with firm steps towards its goals with its determination in the design, development and production of domestic and national systems and technologies.It is announced to the public with respect.”Who is Vecihi Hürkuş?Vecihi Hürkuş (6 January 1896 – 16 July 1969) was a Turkish aviation engineer and aviation pioneer, who fought during World War I and the Turkish War of Independence. He designed and manufactured the first airplane in Turkey, and also founded the country's first airline company.