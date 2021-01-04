What's new

Serial Killers of Pakistan

JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
772
-10
919
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I will discuss in this thread different serial killers of Pakistan


1: Lady Serial Killer of Pakistan - 2017 Malawat poisoning



Asia Bibi said "I repeatedly asked my parents not to marry me against my will as my religion, Islam, also allows me to choose the man of my choice for marriage, but my parents rejected all of my pleas,"

She told them she was willing to do anything to get out of the marriage, she added, but they refused to permit a divorce.

Desperate to get out of the arrangement, Bibi went to her boyfriend, Shahid Lashari, who gave her a rat poison.

Bibi mixed the poison in milk and gave it to her husband, but he refused to drink it.

Bibi's mother-in-law used the tainted milk to make lassi, a yogurt-based drink popular in South Asia. When she served it to 27 members of her extended family, all of them lost consciousness and were hospitalized.

Eighteen of the family members have reportedly died over the past several days, including one young girl.

Bibi denied the allegations against her, saying Lashari told her to poison the milk but she refused.

But in court hearing, Bibi told reporters that she had in fact targeted her husband and regretted that others had died, Her boyfriend, she said, "asked me to mix it in something" and give it to the husband. he "said he will marry me," she told a judge.


Lashari had confessed to giving the young woman the poison, police said.

"Our officers have made progress by arresting a woman and her lover in connection with this murder case, which was complicated and challenging for us,"

Court gave 15 life terms to Asia Bibi, other criminals were her lover and aunt.
 
JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
772
-10
919
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
2: Kukrri - Javed Iqbal

0.jpg


Javed Iqbal, (born 1961?, Pakistan—died Oct. 9, 2001, Lahore), Pakistani serial killer who murdered some 100 boys. His case attracted international attention not only because he was one of the deadliest serial killers in history but because, upon his conviction, he was sentenced to die in a manner similar to that in which he had tortured and killed his victims.


Little is known about Iqbal’s early life. Although complaints of sodomy were lodged against him in 1985 and 1990, he was never convicted of any of the charges. Iqbal surrendered to Pakistani authorities in 1999 after confessing to 100 murders during a six-month period. According to his confession, he had lured the boys, mostly beggars and street children between the ages of 6 and 16, to his home in Lahore, where he sexually assaulted them, strangled them to death, dismembered their bodies, and disposed of the pieces in a vat of acid. Iqbal claimed that his crimes were undertaken as an act of revenge against the police, who, he said, had assaulted him following an arrest. Iqbal kept detailed records of his victims, including their names, ages, and photographs.


Although he later denied his guilt, Iqbal was given 100 death sentences; the court also ordered that he be executed with the same chain he used to strangle his victims and that his body be cut into 100 pieces and dissolved in acid. Before the execution could take place, however, Iqbal and a young accomplice, who also had been convicted, were found dead in their prison cells. Despite indications of foul play, their deaths were officially ruled suicides.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
3,337
-2
3,584
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Ofcourse OP would have a boner for serial killers
This guy is idiotic enough to name himself after one of the most brutal serial killers in the history
One can guess his mental state
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
4,280
118
12,988
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Thats it?!! 2...

The US averages that per minute.

Not certain if the first one qualifies as a Serial Killer... She ain't no Ted Bundy.
 
JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
772
-10
919
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sainthood 101 said:
Ofcourse OP would have a boner for serial killers
This guy is idiotic enough to name himself after one of the most brutal serial killers in the history
One can guess his mental state
Click to expand...
Jack the ripper kiled wh0res after rape, i will r@pe and kill wh0res from your family,,,

brain fart donkey ! is javed sheikh your daddy, whose pic is in your profile?

you are using javed sheikh photo, its mean your daddy is Kanjar, is your mental state ok? kisi heera mandi ki tawaif ki aulaad hai tu...

Hamartia Antidote said:
Post fits your profile name
Click to expand...
Jack the ripper kiled wh0res after rape, i will r@pe and kill wh0res from your family,,,
 
Last edited:
JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
772
-10
919
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Trailer23 said:
Thats it?!! 2...

The US averages that per minute.

Not certain if the first one qualifies as a Serial Killer... She ain't no Ted Bundy.
Click to expand...
their media is strong, they have hollywood,
very few people know pakistan had serial killers, especially javed iqbal..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Desert Fox
Dear Pakistan Army and ISI; Your Enemies No Longer Hold Rifles Or Wear Uniforms
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
Jobless Jack
J
ghazi52
How did the term 'establishment' originate?
Replies
0
Views
203
ghazi52
ghazi52
Mega_Man
  • Poll
No more death penalty for rapists in State of new Madina
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
2K
Deltadart
Deltadart
The Eagle
Mumtaz alias K2: Target killer confesses killing 100 influentials in Karachi over Altaf Hussain orde
Replies
1
Views
1K
Lahorie
Lahorie
war&peace
Harrowing revelations about the serial killer & rapist
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
179
Views
6K
war&peace
war&peace

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom