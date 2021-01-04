Serial Killers of Pakistan

1: Lady Serial Killer of Pakistan - 2017 Malawat poisoning





I will discuss in this thread different serial killers of PakistanAsia Bibi said "I repeatedly asked my parents not to marry me against my will as my religion, Islam, also allows me to choose the man of my choice for marriage, but my parents rejected all of my pleas,"She told them she was willing to do anything to get out of the marriage, she added, but they refused to permit a divorce.Desperate to get out of the arrangement, Bibi went to her boyfriend, Shahid Lashari, who gave her a rat poison.Bibi mixed the poison in milk and gave it to her husband, but he refused to drink it.Bibi's mother-in-law used the tainted milk to make lassi, a yogurt-based drink popular in South Asia. When she served it to 27 members of her extended family, all of them lost consciousness and were hospitalized.Eighteen of the family members have reportedly died over the past several days, including one young girl.Bibi denied the allegations against her, saying Lashari told her to poison the milk but she refused.But in court hearing, Bibi told reporters that she had in fact targeted her husband and regretted that others had died, Her boyfriend, she said, "asked me to mix it in something" and give it to the husband. he "said he will marry me," she told a judge.Lashari had confessed to giving the young woman the poison, police said."Our officers have made progress by arresting a woman and her lover in connection with this murder case, which was complicated and challenging for us,"Court gave 15 life terms to Asia Bibi, other criminals were her lover and aunt.