Sergey Lavrov tells us Bucha massacre is staged

Positions should be taken in fairness:
Shall WE deny Australian war crimes in Afghanistan? NO.
Shall WE deny American war crimes in Iraq? NO.
Shall WE deny Russian war crimes in Ukraine? NO.
It was staged. Those civilians were killed by azov and ukrainian militants. They have white arm band showing they are pro russian civilians. Theres even video of it were a militant "theres sumone with a blue arm band, can i shoot him?" to which a senior replied "F*ck yeah"
And btw since u have such a nice title calling sumone scumbag. I'll say this
" Zelensky is a scumbag...scumbag clown zelensky..scumbag clown Biden.. Scumbag clown Blinken"
Everything is staged in Ukraine?
Ukrainian forces are/were conducting war crimes in locations that were under occupation of Russian forces?
What is next? Russian invasion of Ukraine is staged?
Ukrainian officials accused Russia of a massacre in a city outside of Kyiv, claiming they found hundreds of dead people
Human Rights Watch has documented several cases of Russian military forces committing laws-of-war violations against civilians in occupied areas of the Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Kyiv regions of Ukraine.
This article has been originally published on the Italian fact-checking project Facta.news, part of the EDMO network, on April 4, 2022.
