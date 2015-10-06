What's new

Serene Air inducting Airbus A-330 aircrafts in fleet

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Airbus A330-200 currently registered in France as F-WTAX due for delivery to Serene Air under Pakistani registration AP-BNE photographed at Chateauroux-Centre "Marcel Dassault" Airport, France, on August 14, 2020.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

irbus A330-200 currently registered in France as F-WTAX being prepared for delivery to Serene Air under Pakistani registration AP-BNE photographed at Chateauroux-Centre "Marcel Dassault" Airport, France, on August 22, 2020.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Serene Air's first Airbus A330-200 (aircraft registration AP-BNE) being prepared for delivery photographed at Châteauroux-Centre "Marcel Dassault" Airport, France, on August 24, 2020.

