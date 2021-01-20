I have already posted many things about defense industry in Serbia, and some of you are probably more or less informed about our capabilities, but i decided to open one topic where i could just put all the news about Serbian defense industry, without having to open new topic every time when i wish to present something new.
Serbian defense industry is one of the largest in this part of the Europe. We are exporting around 300 million of dollars annually, and that export is growing every year.
We had some serious problems after the NATO bombing in 1999, which together with sanctions before that, almost completely destroyed our defense companies. Some of them were completely destroyed (with bombs). Still we recovered pretty good after all of that, but there are still many problems which we plan to solve in the future, one of them is necessity to modernize our factories, and in the next three years we plan to invest around 200 000 000 $, in to modernization and acquiring of new technologies.
All state owned defense companies in Serbia are represented by Yugoimport SDPR:
So let's start with some products and projects.
Guided weapons:
ALAS and LORANA:
They are project of the Serbian company called Edepro.
Self-propelled ALAS Lorana missile system at Partner 2013
BUMBAR (BUMBLE-BEE)
• Missile calibre 136 mm
• Minimum range 75 m
• Maximum range 600 m
• Flight time up to max range 4.6 s
• Hit probability 90%
• System realibility 90%
• Penetration behind ERA 900 mm
• Mass of weapon 19.8 kg
• Mass of tripod 4 kg
• Mass of firing post 4 kg
• Length of weapon 1.164 mm
• Temperature range -30 oC to 50 oC
• Crew 1+1
Bumbar antitank missile to finish acceptance tests in 2013
The largest window on the new optical unit developed for the production version of the Bumbar firing post is for the thermal camera. The three horizontal windows are for the daytime television camera (left), the narrow field-of-view guidance camera (centre), and the wide field-of-view guidance camera (right). The two windows to the right of the thermal camera are for the laser rangefinder.
Bumbar 3000 with a range of 3000 m is under development.
GROM(THUNDER):
Grom A/B air-to-ground missile family is comprised of:
Grom-A, radio-command guided missile, combining high missile speed with high level of combat survivability owing to minimum amount that launching platform has to spent in the combat zone
Grom-B, with terminal guidance of man-in-the loop type, with TV (optionally IIR) homing head, representing modern fire-and-update precision guided weapon system. This missile, in the final stage of flight, is controlled by the pilot/weapon system officer (navigator), who directs the missile via two-way data link to the desired aimpoint, based on the target image received from the missile homing head.
Grom air-to-ground missile is capable o engaging following targets:
- Lightly and medium armored ground targets-current and future MBT’s,
- C3I infrastructure nodes,
- Various types of field fortifications
- Large scale industrial facilities
- Various types of surface vessels, of different displacement.
Basic features of the Grom missile family are:
- Possibility of terminal guidance (man-in-the loop)
- Stand-off range which enables launching of the missile outside of the range of enemy air-defence assets. This greatly enhances the survivability of the aircraft and the crew
- Two stage propulsion group (booster+sustainer engine).The second stage is activated at safe distance from the launching aircraft
- Physical and chemical properties of the rocket fuel permit long storage without need for additional checkups
- Modern guidance with TV (optionally IIR) “man-in-the loop” terminal homing requiring two-way datalink. This type of terminal homing increases significantly missiles’ accuracy, since the pilot or WSO via monitor in the cockpit can choose the aimpoint on the target. Also, there is an option of retargeting, if the primary target has left the area. In that case secondary target is chosen, or if not the missile is guided to the point where it detonates without causing any damage.
- HEAT warhead capable of penetrating 1100mm RHA and 250mm of concrete, gives this missile significant capability in anti-armour warfare
- Ease of maintenance greatly reduces logistic support-crew training is performed on special ground based simulator.
- Grom missiles can be launched from various types of combat aircraft and training/light attack aircraft, thereby increasing their combat potential.
