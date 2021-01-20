Serbian defense industry

Lazar 2, an advanced version of the already fairly well known Lazar 1. Even the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Mr. Aleksandar Vučić, pointed out, opening the fair event, the excellent performances of this prospect export trump of the local defense industry, mentioning it is three times more expensive than the Lazar 1, due to its characteristics, but also three times cheaper than the worldwide "étalon" in this class - the famous Finnish "Patria" - and it not worse than that one.



This is visually a very impressive armored vehicle for soldier transportation, with 8 x 8 configuration. Its length is 7.4 m and the width has been increased to 2.75 m. Compared with its technical/technological predecessor, Lazar 2 is heavier, it has got advanced engine, larger autonomy and smaller turn radius. It has got lower silhouette, a combat station with a 30 mm gun, new electronics and signl-corps system, a new 500 HP engine, which provides the speed of 100 km/h, new armor at 4 plus level, a quite different front side and a ramp for fast vehicle leaving at the rear side. It is visible that its maximum speed has been increased, although it is heavier, due to the stronger engine. Since it has got an independent suspension system instead of the hard one, as at the old one, Lazar 2 has got a lot more off road movability, as well. It is equipped with modern weapons. Thus, the buyer will be able to select, in addition to the cupola version, also among several weapon versions, including the 30 mm guns, as well as remote control weapon stations.



The Lazar 2 crew (and it can transport up to nine soldiers) still use, like at the predecessor, the side door for entry and exit, but unlike the predecessor, where two doors at the back side were used for the landing, opened sidewards, Lazar 2 got a back door opened downwards, like a ramp.